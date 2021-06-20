STELLA - Mildred G.
(nee Geib)
June 17, 2021, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Stella; loving mother of Jay K. Schreader; cherished grandmother of Roger (Melissa), William (Julie), Brian (Heather), Kevin (Paula) Schreader and Tami (B.J.) Legeer; adored great-grandmother of ten great-grandchildren; caring daughter of the late William and Clara (nee Steiner) Geib; dear sister of the late George (Eleanor) and William (Grace) Geib; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Mildred served in the Womens Army Corps during WWII and was a member of the ERIECO Womens Post #1586. Share condolences www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.