WATSON - Mildred G.
(nee Giallella)
Of Hamburg, NY, December 22, 2021. Beloved wife of 48 years to Robert Watson; loving mother of James (Patty) Kiblin, Steven (Robin) Kiblin, Thomas (Cara) Kiblin; stepmother of Colleen (Donald) Collins and Lynn Neff; also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine G. (Gelsomino) Giallella; sister of Marie (Anthony) Mineo, Thomasina (late Stephen) Williams, Grace (Richard) Tardif and the late Theresa Alessandra; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Millie will always be remembered for the great love of her family, warm personality, and passion for BINGO. Arrangements have been entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 716-824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.