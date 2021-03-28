Menu
Mildred M. WILSON
WILSON - Mildred M.
March 23, 2021, of Clarence Center at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late George F. Wilson; dearest mother Daniel (Kathy), Cindy (Robert) Friedman, Michael (Doreen) and the late Amy Bowers; adored grandmother of Justin Friedman, Kathryn (Gregory) Addo, Jessica Curry, Rachael (Tommy) Smith and Eric Bowers; cherished great-grandmother to Ava, Scout and Hilde; loving step-grandmother to Donald and Daniel (Julie) Bergum, Jessica (Bobby) Gioia-Hann, Jimmy Gioia and Katie (Mike) Eastman; step-great-grandmother of Jack and Lucca; predeceased by a brother and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special "Thank You" to Helen Williams and Naomi Kontak for their loving care and compassion. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or the Ten Lives Club (Blasdell, NY). Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
