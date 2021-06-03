WROBLEWSKI - Mildred R.
(nee Januchowski)
Of Cheektowaga, May 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Wroblewski; devoted mother of Danny (Lynn) Wroblewski, Richard (Denise) Wroblewski, Lori Kohler and late Diane (Angelo) Veanes; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Sister Geraldine Januchowski; predeceased by sisters and brothers, survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4135 Union Road, Cheektowaga, Saturday, June 5th, at 10 AM. Please understand that face coverings must be worn, six foot distancing will be observed. Thank you for understanding. Please visit Mrs. Wroblewski's Tribute Page online at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.