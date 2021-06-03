Menu
Mildred R. WROBLEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
WROBLEWSKI - Mildred R.
(nee Januchowski)
Of Cheektowaga, May 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Wroblewski; devoted mother of Danny (Lynn) Wroblewski, Richard (Denise) Wroblewski, Lori Kohler and late Diane (Angelo) Veanes; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Sister Geraldine Januchowski; predeceased by sisters and brothers, survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4135 Union Road, Cheektowaga, Saturday, June 5th, at 10 AM. Please understand that face coverings must be worn, six foot distancing will be observed. Thank you for understanding. Please visit Mrs. Wroblewski's Tribute Page online at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
4135 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear that Millie passed. I loved spending time with her at St. Greg´s Respite. She was a delight. Sending prayers for all.
Debbie Manfredi
Other
July 18, 2021
a beautiful angel...rest in peace my friend
cindy Vastola
June 3, 2021
