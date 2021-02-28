Menu
Millie M. WESTFALL
WESTFALL - Millie M.
February 22, 2021, of East Aurora; loving wife of 74 years to the late Paul Westfall. Millie will be forever loved and missed by her son Gregg (Sue), grandchildren Michael (Sue), Eric, John (Jacqui), great-grandchildren Melissa (Robert), Billy, Julianna, Jack, Amanda (Matt), Ryan and AJ, and great-great grandchildren Roman and Trinity Lee and fondly remembered by dear sister-in-law Carol Ekes, and many nieces and nephews. Millie was both a feisty spirit and a generous soul. She was an avid Yankees fan, who rarely missed a game. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Millie's name to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be made online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
My condolences to Gregg and Sue and the whole family.
Lynn Grucza
February 28, 2021
