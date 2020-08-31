Menu
Milton D. DILLSWORTH
DILLSWORTH - Milton D.
August 29, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Tate) Dillsworth; dear father of Deborah (Ken) Handyside, Gale (Sergio) Godinez, Pastor David (Robin) and Gary (Teresa) Dillsworth; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Tuesday from 9-11 AM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home), where services will follow at 11 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 14224
Sep
1
Service
11:00a.m.
NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 14224
