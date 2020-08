DILLSWORTH - Milton D.August 29, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Tate) Dillsworth; dear father of Deborah (Ken) Handyside, Gale (Sergio) Godinez, Pastor David (Robin) and Gary (Teresa) Dillsworth; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Tuesday from 9-11 AM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home), where services will follow at 11 AM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com