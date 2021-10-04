Menu
Dr. Mindy WEINMAN D.D.S.
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
WEINMAN, D.D.S. - Dr. Mindy (nee Paticoff)
October 2, 2021. Wife of Dr. David Weinman. Loving mother of Amy (Chris) Napolitano and Sara Weinman. Sister of Gary (Harmony) and Kenneth (Melissa) Paticoff. Devoted grandmother of Giavanna, Christopher Jr., Colton, and Lila Napolitano. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, 11 AM, at Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Dr., 14221. Masks are required, capacity regulations may apply. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregation Shir Shalom. Shiva will be held Wednesday and Thursday, 5-7 PM. Prayer Services at 6:30 PM, at the family's residence back yard. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Congregation Shir Shalom
4660 Sheridan Dr., NY
Oct
6
Shiva
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NY
Oct
7
Shiva
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
We send our deepest sympathy to the family on the loss of such a special woman. Dr Weinman was my mother in law´s dentist at Weinberg Campus and was so caring, so gentle and so professional. May the wonderful memories you have, of happy times, help to sustain you. In sympathy, Fran and Michael Paskowitz
Michael and Fan Paskowitz
Other
October 10, 2021
David, My sincere condolences to you and your family. I worked with Mindy for nearly 10 years at UB...she was a lovely person, kind, caring...I had the utmost respect for her and will miss her greatly Respectfully, Ronald Boyd, DDS UB `78
Ronald Boyd, DDS
Work
October 9, 2021
Dear Dave, Amy, Sara and family. Our deepest condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. We have very fond memories of our times spent together. Sending lots of love and hugs for all.
Phyllis and Larry Brody
Friend
October 6, 2021
Dave and family, we are so very sorry to hear of Mindy´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Mark & Karen Smith
October 5, 2021
Dave and all the family. I can't tell you how sorry I am for your loss of Mindy. She has always held a special place in our hearts. Mindy was the bravest person we ever knew and went about her life as if all was well. Norm thought the world of Mindy and always lauded her accomplishments. Our very sincere condolences to all.
ELDENE J MOHL
October 5, 2021
We are saddened to hear of your loss. Mindy was an exceptional person and friend who will be missed.
Terry & Mike Jablon
Friend
October 5, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Nancy Saglibene
Other
October 5, 2021
To Mindy´s Family, I am so saddened by the news of Mindy´s passing. We had been texting right before her surgery. I met Mindy when she and her roommate Debbie were checking out their dorm room for freshman year at college. Their room was the one I had lived in for 4 years. She told me then that she planned on being a dentist. We reconnected and shared many memories , and every Friday a Shabbat Shalom greeting on my FB page. My heartfelt condolences to you. May her memory always be a blessing.
Paula Freeman
School
October 5, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for your family.
Sue Simpler
October 4, 2021
I´m so terribly sorry for your loss MINDY was special. She was kind, caring. And loving. I´m sorry that I didn´t know she was ill She gave so much of herself to everyone
Bonnie clement
October 4, 2021
It's really hard to believe Dr. Weinman is no more. Such a wonderful mentor, miss you a lot. Always cheerful personality. My deepest condolences to family members! Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Harsh Patel
School
October 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as all those whose lives she touched.
Jennifer Kanefsky
Other
October 4, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear about Mindy. What a wonderful woman. She will be missed by many. Thinking of you all.
Marcy & Joe Craddock
October 4, 2021
Megan, Ryan and Harper
October 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of this.....my condolences to you David and your family
Barbra A Kavanaugh
Other
October 4, 2021
Dear Dr. Dave and family, We are so sorry to learn of the passing of Dr. Mindy. We will always remember her for her kindness, gentle care, and for being to good to our family. She will be missed.
Rosemary and David Mumm
October 4, 2021
Dave and family. Betsey and I wish to express our sincere condolences on Mandy's passing. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time.
John & Betsey Tibbetts
Work
October 4, 2021
David and family... Marsha and I were sorry to learn of your loss. Mindy will always be remembered for her gentle care and warm smile. She will be missed by all that had the prviiledge of knowing her. May she rest in peace
CHRIS HENDERSON
Friend
October 4, 2021
