To Mindy´s Family, I am so saddened by the news of Mindy´s passing. We had been texting right before her surgery. I met Mindy when she and her roommate Debbie were checking out their dorm room for freshman year at college. Their room was the one I had lived in for 4 years. She told me then that she planned on being a dentist. We reconnected and shared many memories , and every Friday a Shabbat Shalom greeting on my FB page. My heartfelt condolences to you. May her memory always be a blessing.

Paula Freeman School October 5, 2021