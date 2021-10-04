WEINMAN, D.D.S. - Dr. Mindy (nee Paticoff)
October 2, 2021. Wife of Dr. David Weinman. Loving mother of Amy (Chris) Napolitano and Sara Weinman. Sister of Gary (Harmony) and Kenneth (Melissa) Paticoff. Devoted grandmother of Giavanna, Christopher Jr., Colton, and Lila Napolitano. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, 11 AM, at Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Dr., 14221. Masks are required, capacity regulations may apply. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregation Shir Shalom. Shiva will be held Wednesday and Thursday, 5-7 PM. Prayer Services at 6:30 PM, at the family's residence back yard. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.