DAVIS - Minnie A.

November 28, 2020, beloved daughter of Mother Jannie Alston; loving mother of Sean L. Stephens, Nyree Norman; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of three; sister of Nathan (Sherida), Oscar (Debra Ann), Elnora, Shirley, Denise, Roslyn Alston, Elizabeth Suggs and Margurite Marks, Cathy Wight; predeceased by Caroline Alston; survived by a host of family and friends. Public walkthrough, Saturday 9:30 AM-11 AM. Private Funeral Service following. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.