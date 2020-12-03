Menu
Minnie A. DAVIS
November 28, 2020, beloved daughter of Mother Jannie Alston; loving mother of Sean L. Stephens, Nyree Norman; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of three; sister of Nathan (Sherida), Oscar (Debra Ann), Elnora, Shirley, Denise, Roslyn Alston, Elizabeth Suggs and Margurite Marks, Cathy Wight; predeceased by Caroline Alston; survived by a host of family and friends. Public walkthrough, Saturday 9:30 AM-11 AM. Private Funeral Service following. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
