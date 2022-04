COLSTON - Minnie Ruth(nee Bennett)Entered into eternal rest June 24, 2021. Wife of the late Alfred Colston, Sr.; cherished mother of Alfred (Elizabeth) Colston, Jr., Anthony (Demita) Colston, Geanette (William) Morris, Ruthie Colston and Gary Colston; sister of Helen (Richard) Jones of Fairfield, AL, Eva (William) Whetstone of Far Rockaway, NY and Marilyn Bennett of Adger, AL; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, Friday, July 2, 2021, 4 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 3, 2021, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Ulysees O. Wingo, Officiating, Reverend Robert Sellers, Eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com