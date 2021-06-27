COLSTON - Minnie Ruth
(nee Bennett)
Entered into eternal rest June 24, 2021. Wife of the late Alfred Colston, Sr.; cherished mother of Alfred (Elizabeth) Colston, Jr., Anthony (Demita) Colston, Geanette (William) Morris, Ruthie Colston and Gary Colston; sister of Helen (Richard) Jones of Fairfield, AL, Eva (William) Whetstone of Far Rockaway, NY and Marilyn Bennett of Adger, AL; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, Friday, July 2, 2021, 4 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 3, 2021, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Ulysees O. Wingo, Officiating, Reverend Robert Sellers, Eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.