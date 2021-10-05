Menu
Miriam A. AQUINO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
AQUINO - Miriam A. (nee Koller)
Of Amherst, entered into rest October 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Aquino; devoted mother of Dr. Nicole (Peter) Gothgen; cherished grandmother of Alyssa and Anthony Gothgen; loving daughter of the late Carlo and Carolina (nee Osvald) Koller; dear sister of the late Algi Koller; adored sister-in-law of Suzanne Koller and the late Jeanette (late Mike) Pattacciato; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Miriam's name to St. Benedict's School. Miriam studied at Canisius College, SUNY Buffalo and Universite de la Sorbonne in Paris. She worked with the Buffalo Public Schools at Kensington High School and Seneca Vocational High School for over 30 years, where she retired in 2003. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Rose of Lima Church
500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family! She was a great person and a great teacher... always smiling when she spoke to you...which meant when she said have a great day....she really meant it!! Thank u for the position impact to your students! Kensington, Class of 79
Renetta Johnson
October 6, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences. May your sweet memories comfort you as a reminder of a beautiful woman we all were blessed to know. My prayers are with the family.
Dawn Berry-Walker
October 6, 2021
She was one of the most beautiful people. Great educator and was always willing to help,very passionate about her job and students. I'm a Kensington HighSchool graduate. I will miss her dearly!!
Carrol Brown
October 6, 2021
Mrs Aquino you were the nicest teacher I ever had at Kensington I'll never forget you
Janette Jones
October 5, 2021
I will miss my dear friend very much. Always so good to me and so caring.
Rose Gardner
October 5, 2021
She was a great teacher.
Alicia Amos
October 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Your mom was a great mentor to many of us at Ken High. Nicole thank you for sharing your mother with us over 40 years. RIH Queen we all loved you Ken High for life
Tracy Owens-Montgomery -Class 80
October 5, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. Mrs. Aquino was my homeroom teacher. She kept me on track. She was always there to talk to if I needed to. I wish I could've had her for a teacher for all my classes. Just a nicest teacher at Kensington. I will keep the family in prayer.
Rashawn Olbert (Bates)
October 5, 2021
