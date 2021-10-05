AQUINO - Miriam A. (nee Koller)
Of Amherst, entered into rest October 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Aquino; devoted mother of Dr. Nicole (Peter) Gothgen; cherished grandmother of Alyssa and Anthony Gothgen; loving daughter of the late Carlo and Carolina (nee Osvald) Koller; dear sister of the late Algi Koller; adored sister-in-law of Suzanne Koller and the late Jeanette (late Mike) Pattacciato; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Miriam's name to St. Benedict's School. Miriam studied at Canisius College, SUNY Buffalo and Universite de la Sorbonne in Paris. She worked with the Buffalo Public Schools at Kensington High School and Seneca Vocational High School for over 30 years, where she retired in 2003. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.