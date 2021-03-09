LEVY - Mitchell B.
On March 8, 2021. Devoted father of Elizabeth Levy; dear son of Faye and the late Stewart Levy; dear brother of Jordan (Holly) Levy and the late Bonny Vitali; brother-in-law of Louis Vitali; also survived by nieces and nephew Adrian (Zach) Zaro, Jake Levy, and Emily Vitali; great-uncle of Mayor Zaro; also survived by former wife Tracey O'Brien. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM, from Forest Lawn Cemetery (Meet at Delaware/Delevan Gate). DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS, A MAXIMUM NUMBER OF ATTENDEES IS 50 Persons. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice
. Shiva will take place on Wednesday evening, from 5-8 PM, at the home of Jordan and Holly Levy, 166 Solidiers Place, Buffalo, NY 14222. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.