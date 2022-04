LEVY - Mitchell B.On March 8, 2021. Devoted father of Elizabeth Levy; dear son of Faye and the late Stewart Levy; dear brother of Jordan (Holly) Levy and the late Bonny Vitali; brother-in-law of Louis Vitali; also survived by nieces and nephew Adrian (Zach) Zaro, Jake Levy, and Emily Vitali; great-uncle of Mayor Zaro; also survived by former wife Tracey O'Brien. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM, from Forest Lawn Cemetery (Meet at Delaware/Delevan Gate). DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS, A MAXIMUM NUMBER OF ATTENDEES IS 50 Persons. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice . Shiva will take place on Wednesday evening, from 5-8 PM, at the home of Jordan and Holly Levy, 166 Solidiers Place, Buffalo, NY 14222. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com