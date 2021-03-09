Jordan & family: I´m very sorry to hear about Mitchell´s passing. Upon hearing the news, I immediately had wonderful memories come to mind and found myself smiling as I recalled the many times he made me laugh. Passionate, hard working, straight shooter and a kind soul. That was Mitchell. I hope you are comforted by many great memories. I know that I am. Sending you all good energy and warm thoughts. Tom Jones

Tom Jones March 9, 2021