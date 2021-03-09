Menu
Mitchell B. LEVY
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
LEVY - Mitchell B.
On March 8, 2021. Devoted father of Elizabeth Levy; dear son of Faye and the late Stewart Levy; dear brother of Jordan (Holly) Levy and the late Bonny Vitali; brother-in-law of Louis Vitali; also survived by nieces and nephew Adrian (Zach) Zaro, Jake Levy, and Emily Vitali; great-uncle of Mayor Zaro; also survived by former wife Tracey O'Brien. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM, from Forest Lawn Cemetery (Meet at Delaware/Delevan Gate). DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS, A MAXIMUM NUMBER OF ATTENDEES IS 50 Persons. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice. Shiva will take place on Wednesday evening, from 5-8 PM, at the home of Jordan and Holly Levy, 166 Solidiers Place, Buffalo, NY 14222. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NY
Mar
10
Shiva
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
the home of Jordan and Holly Levy
166 Solidiers Place, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Sadly missed. Our dear friend we will never forget you.
Andrea and Gregg Fisher
March 29, 2021
Words can't explain our sadnesses,one of our best friends,my crew is heartbroken.
Ron Metzger, ron's lawn care.
March 28, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers
Paul Riester
March 21, 2021
Mitch was a well known person on Park Dr. Loved his dog Cody so much. May he rest in peace.
John Moultrup
March 15, 2021
I am mortified, just heard, been friends for many years. Hard to believe
Andrea Fisher
March 14, 2021
MY condolences to the Levy family. Rest in Peace my friend of so many years.
alan Kaufman
March 11, 2021
My deepest condolences. To one of my dearest friends. You are the most direct path to kindness, simplicity and common sense. You will be missed "Mo", my heart hurts deeply as I write this. Take care of those on the other side. Things will not be the same. Vin.
Vinny Ciffa
March 10, 2021
Jordan & family: I´m very sorry to hear about Mitchell´s passing. Upon hearing the news, I immediately had wonderful memories come to mind and found myself smiling as I recalled the many times he made me laugh. Passionate, hard working, straight shooter and a kind soul. That was Mitchell. I hope you are comforted by many great memories. I know that I am. Sending you all good energy and warm thoughts. Tom Jones
Tom Jones
March 9, 2021
Dear Faye, Jordy, & Holly, Please accept my deepest condolences on your loss....!!!
Max Willig
March 9, 2021
Elizabeth I am so sorry for your loss. Your family is in my pray.
Kaily Geary
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results