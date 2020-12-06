Menu
Mitzi BRETON
BRETON - Mabel Jean "Mitzi" (nee Hoebel)
November 26, 2020, of Wheat Ridge, CO, formerly of Tonawanda, NY. Loving daughter of the late Edward J. and Hilda M. (nee Cook/Cronk); beloved wife of the late Henry R. Breton; dearest mother of Nancy B. (late Donald F.) Devine of Fort Collins, CO, Steven R. (Jane) Breton of Plymouth, MN, and Sharon F. (Kathy Kramer) Breton of Wheat Ridge, CO; beloved grandmother of Matthew R. Devine, Kelly J. (Bevan) Devine Arch, Jennifer L. (Francisco) Mesina and Robert W. Breton; treasured great-grandmother of Aidan P. Thornton, Leilani J. Devine-Miller, Luna B. Devine Arch, Tobias R. Devine Arch, Lily J. Mesina and Nicholas X. Mesina. Mitzi was a Registered Nurse who worked at Millard Fillmore Hospital in Buffalo, NY, The Fronk Clinic in Honolulu, HI, and Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge, CO. She served as a volunteer for Volunteers of America and was active in the senior community. Mitzi lived a long and full life from her birth in Buffalo, NY to the celebration of her 90th birthday in 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.crownhillfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
