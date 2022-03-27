Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Modesta ECHOLS
ECHOLS - Modesta
Of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of the late Thornton Echols III, passed suddenly on February 11, 2022, in Atlanta, at age 97. She was a longtime employee of the NFT System and a former employee at Bell Aerosystems. She is survived by Steven and Rosemary Williams and family of Atlanta, GA; Joyce Bennett of Pittsburgh, PA; and other relatives of her extended families. Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial tribute to be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Buffalo Forest Lawn Cemetery Chapel, followed by interment at the Forest Lawn Rosewood Mausoleum.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.