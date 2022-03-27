ECHOLS - Modesta

Of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of the late Thornton Echols III, passed suddenly on February 11, 2022, in Atlanta, at age 97. She was a longtime employee of the NFT System and a former employee at Bell Aerosystems. She is survived by Steven and Rosemary Williams and family of Atlanta, GA; Joyce Bennett of Pittsburgh, PA; and other relatives of her extended families. Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial tribute to be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Buffalo Forest Lawn Cemetery Chapel, followed by interment at the Forest Lawn Rosewood Mausoleum.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.