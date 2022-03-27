ECHOLS - Modesta Of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of the late Thornton Echols III, passed suddenly on February 11, 2022, in Atlanta, at age 97. She was a longtime employee of the NFT System and a former employee at Bell Aerosystems. She is survived by Steven and Rosemary Williams and family of Atlanta, GA; Joyce Bennett of Pittsburgh, PA; and other relatives of her extended families. Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial tribute to be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Buffalo Forest Lawn Cemetery Chapel, followed by interment at the Forest Lawn Rosewood Mausoleum.