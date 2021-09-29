Menu
Molly L. FISCHER
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home, Inc.
307 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
FISCHER - Molly L.
September 26, 2021. Daughter of the late Frederick and Linette Fischer; mother of Megan Lin Fischer; grandmother of Brendon August Edin; sister of Mary Beth, Marc and Michael (Amanda) Fischer; niece of Carol Fischer; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday September 30, 2021 from 3 to 7 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 307 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, where Services will follow at 7 PM. Share online condolences at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home, Inc.
307 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Sep
30
Service
7:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home, Inc.
307 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home, Inc.
Thoughts and prayers
Janine Miller
Friend
September 29, 2021
