FISCHER - Molly L.
September 26, 2021. Daughter of the late Frederick and Linette Fischer; mother of Megan Lin Fischer; grandmother of Brendon August Edin; sister of Mary Beth, Marc and Michael (Amanda) Fischer; niece of Carol Fischer; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday September 30, 2021 from 3 to 7 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 307 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, where Services will follow at 7 PM. Share online condolences at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.