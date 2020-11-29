Menu
Molly Glennie GRAY
GRAY - Molly Glennie
Of Buffalo, November 22, 2020. She loved spending time with family and friends, laughing so hard she cried, long-running family jokes, good books, and picture-worthy food. Survived by best friend and husband of 51 years F. William (Bill) Gray III of Buffalo, son Andrew Glennie Gray and wife Claudia of Buffalo, daughter Susie Gray Isaac and husband Bruce of Denver, CO, grandchildren Owen, Miles, and Ella, sisters Susie Glennie Coombe and husband John of Paonia, CO, Jane Glennie Babbitt and husband Tom of Camden, ME, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial celebration will be held when family and friends can safely gather in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her honor to The Westminster Presbyterian Church Living Memorial Fund will be earmarked for women and children in need. Arrangements by DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
