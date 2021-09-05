GRAY - Molly Glennie
Of Buffalo, November 22, 2020. She loved spending time with family, laughing so hard she cried, long-running family jokes, good books and picture-worthy food. Survived by best friend and husband of 51 years F. William (Bill) Gray, III of Buffalo, son Andrew Glennie Gray and wife Claudia of Buffalo, daughter Susie Gray Isaac and husband Bruce of Denver, CO, grandchildren Owen, Miles and Ella, sisters Susie Glennie Coombe and husband John of Paonia, CO, and Jane Glennie Babbitt and husband Tom of Camden, ME, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY. Guests are encouraged to dress for celebration, not for mourning. In the tradition of the Women of Westminster (WOW), women are invited to wear hats, if they would like. The service will be live streamed and afterwards available on Facebook @westminsterbflo. In lieu of flowers, donations made in her honor to The Westminster Presbyterian Church Living Memorial Fund will be earmarked for women and children in need. Arrangements by DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2021.