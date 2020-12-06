I will never forget finding you passed .November 23 started like a normal day till tim and I went by your apartment to check on why you didn't have phone on figured in Langford out of range .my next call 911 you were already in heaven I bet it's even more beautiful with you up there. Ziggy is safe and being loved at Beth's all your things are safely stored .I think I'm still in shock grateful we told each other love you and hugs and kisses the number you have always ask me about is still 4 and if we were talking right now we would be laughing so hard all the crazy stories how you would spell my name instead of saying it really loud and obnoxious which always cracked me up. I know that you are in heaven that's the conversation I had on the 23rd when the emergency crews showed up I said she's up there with her grandparents with her dad and her favorite Uncle Jerry you would want want any of us crying but my Tears are Falling I helped mom as best I could made arrangements for your apartment as a gesture One Last Time out of love and respect that I have for you. This is the first day that I've had to just let it all sink in until I see you again in heaven . I sent the Bible to our brother Mark that he had got you last February on your birthday it looks like you read the whole thing notes in the margin tabs on the side of it the inscription that he had dedicated it to you made me smile I wrapped it up real good against the elements of the weather so nothing will happen to it and sent it UPS tucked in a couple pictures of you with Mark and some other beautiful pics of you to share with him I told the guy at the UPS Store it was the most important thing I've ever had to mail in my whole entire life . love you always thanks for being such a good sister xoxo Mary ellen , timothy ,sara and the kittys

Mary Ellen Carr Sister December 1, 2020