CARR - Molly Jane
Age 53, of Lackawanna, NY, November 25, 2020. Daughter of Mary Jane Gier (Victor Miggiani) and the late Michael Patrick Carr; sister of Michael Patrick Jr., Rev. Mark George, Mary Ellen and Mary Beth Carr; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A special thank you to David Winter. After graduating from Hamburg High School in 1986, Molly went on to continue her education. She had a number of degrees and earned a Master's Degree in Special Education from Buffalo State College. Molly traveled extensively from Peru to Alaska and beyond. She worked as a Biologist and in education. Molly was an artist, who worked with a variety of mediums, including acrylics and metal. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and making rugs. Heaven will have a lot more color added to It by the time we all get there. Have fun with all that blank canvas Molly! Services for Molly will be private. Following cremation, Molly will be buried in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Hamburg, NY. Arrangements by DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share online ondolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.