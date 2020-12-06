Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Molly Jane CARR
1967 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1967
DIED
November 25, 2020
CARR - Molly Jane
Age 53, of Lackawanna, NY, November 25, 2020. Daughter of Mary Jane Gier (Victor Miggiani) and the late Michael Patrick Carr; sister of Michael Patrick Jr., Rev. Mark George, Mary Ellen and Mary Beth Carr; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A special thank you to David Winter. After graduating from Hamburg High School in 1986, Molly went on to continue her education. She had a number of degrees and earned a Master's Degree in Special Education from Buffalo State College. Molly traveled extensively from Peru to Alaska and beyond. She worked as a Biologist and in education. Molly was an artist, who worked with a variety of mediums, including acrylics and metal. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and making rugs. Heaven will have a lot more color added to It by the time we all get there. Have fun with all that blank canvas Molly! Services for Molly will be private. Following cremation, Molly will be buried in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Hamburg, NY. Arrangements by DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share online ondolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
11 Entries
Molly had a very kind soul. She has inspired so many. RIP Molly
Chris Serach
Friend
December 3, 2020
I will miss your smiling face, your beautiful artwork and talent! I agree heaven's going to have some more color from angel Molly. God bless
Beth Twist
Friend
December 2, 2020
Molly was a beautiful person who lived a full, interesting and exciting life. She had many talents and very creative. I am glad to have known Molly. She is on her next adventure as an angel, watching over family and friends. Making Heaven a more colorful place.
My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Penelope Williams
Friend
December 2, 2020
Molly was a very special lady who showed compassion to all and was not afraid to live life to the max. Her warmth and beauty will be missed, but she will always be with everyone she touched on her romp through this world - God's playground - to her new home - heaven.
Cheryl Sample
Friend
December 2, 2020
May your strength give us strength, your faith give us faith, your love give us love.
I'll miss you my friend, thanks for all the happy memories since kindergarten. Love you forever.
My profound condolences to the family.

Barbie Hartloff
Friend
December 1, 2020
I will never forget finding you passed .November 23 started like a normal day till tim and I went by your apartment to check on why you didn't have phone on figured in Langford out of range .my next call 911 you were already in heaven I bet it's even more beautiful with you up there. Ziggy is safe and being loved at Beth's all your things are safely stored .I think I'm still in shock grateful we told each other love you and hugs and kisses the number you have always ask me about is still 4 and if we were talking right now we would be laughing so hard all the crazy stories how you would spell my name instead of saying it really loud and obnoxious which always cracked me up. I know that you are in heaven that's the conversation I had on the 23rd when the emergency crews showed up I said she's up there with her grandparents with her dad and her favorite Uncle Jerry you would want want any of us crying but my Tears are Falling I helped mom as best I could made arrangements for your apartment as a gesture One Last Time out of love and respect that I have for you. This is the first day that I've had to just let it all sink in until I see you again in heaven . I sent the Bible to our brother Mark that he had got you last February on your birthday it looks like you read the whole thing notes in the margin tabs on the side of it the inscription that he had dedicated it to you made me smile I wrapped it up real good against the elements of the weather so nothing will happen to it and sent it UPS tucked in a couple pictures of you with Mark and some other beautiful pics of you to share with him I told the guy at the UPS Store it was the most important thing I've ever had to mail in my whole entire life . love you always thanks for being such a good sister xoxo Mary ellen , timothy ,sara and the kittys
Mary Ellen Carr
Sister
December 1, 2020
Heaven has gained a beautiful angel
Melissa Kreitzbender
Friend
December 1, 2020
You were such an inspiration
With a heart as big as the sky.
Whatever reason you left us so soon,
Only God can answer why!

But thank you for your kindness to me, while you were here on Earth.
And for taking the colors of the world,
And giving them new birth.

The colors of the rainbow
Took on a brighter hue
When your art and inspirations
Came pouring out of you.

The things you did with mirrors
Impressed me beyond compare.
And recycling things into your art
Turned them into something rare.

As hearts break all around us
Your art will brighten our days
Until we join you in Heaven.
Now that you have paved our ways.
Dora Bowen
Friend
December 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Carr Family, Molly sure was a bright spot in this world & will be very much missed.
John & Debbie Callahan
December 1, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Carr family. Molly was a brilliant and beautiful soul. She will be greatly missed. Fly high angel.
Kelly Joyce
Friend
December 1, 2020
Love you and miss you always Molly.....
My Prayers go out to All the Gier & Carr Families
Sharon Gleason
Friend
December 1, 2020