CLOUTIER - Molly S.
(nee Scully)
Of Buffalo, entered peacefully into rest on November 13, 2020 at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Louis C. Cloutier, M.D. and the late F. Brendan Burke; devoted mother of Mollie (Peter Gould) Burke, F. Brendan (Mary Ellen) Burke, Jr., Sara (M. Grosvenor) Potter, Christopher Burke (Amy Rowland), Madeline (Nils Vigeland) Burke-Vigeland, John (Catherine) Burke, Margaret (Mike Levison) Burke, Edward (Julie) Burke, T. Patrick (Carrie) Burke, Deirdre (Michael) Goodrich, and Mary Alyssa (Sergio Fagherazzi) Burke; cherished step-mother of Anne (Warren) Montgomery, Mary Jo (Michael) O'Connell, Michael Cloutier, Clare (late Denny Jensen) Cloutier, and the late Sally (Artie) Stallard; fond mother-in-law of the late Mary Pat F. Burke; adored grandmother of 30 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late John and Mollie (nee Sullivan) Scully; dear sister of the late Nan Dalton, the late John, late Peter and late Edward (Elizabeth R.) Scully; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the News Neediest Fund, http://buffalonews.com/pages/news_neediest.html
or the Buffalo City Mission, https://buffalocitymission.org
. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.