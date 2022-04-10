BARTULA - Monica P.
Of Blasdell, NY, April 2, 2022. Loving daughter of the late Stanley and Philomena (Stoklosa) Bartula; dearest sister of John (Barbara) Bartula; aunt of Michael Bartula, Lynn (Scott) Weber, Debbie (Daniel) Mack, and Cheryl (Kevin) Delaney; great-aunt of 12 nieces and nephews; and great-great-aunt of six nieces and nephews; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by:
ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE,
824-6435.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.