HOLCOMB - Monica K.

(nee Sauer)

Of Lancaster, NY entered into rest November 29, 2020 at age 53. Loving mother of Tyler (Morgan Kaczmarowski) Holcomb; daughter of Lupe and the late Melvin Sauer; sister of Melanie (Robert) Evans and Michael Sauer; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2-4, 6-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY where prayers will be said Saturday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. John Paul II Church, Lakeview, NY. NYS guidelines for social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.