Monica L. SHUFORD
November 14, 2020. Survived by her loving companion Tyrone Beeks and their daughter Tyfani Beeks; beloved daughter of Denise (Percy) Shuford Harris and Beauford Hall; dearest sister of Erica, Leon, Quantia, Quentin and Keon Hall; also survived by a host of loving family and friends. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, November 20th, from 11 AM to 12 PM only at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street). Funeral services will be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Livestreaming of Monica's services will be available at https://my.gather.app/remember/monica-shuford. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.
