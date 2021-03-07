WATERS - Monica (nee Cahill)
Age 99, of Williamsville, March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Rueben L. Waters; loving mother of Wayne (Karen) and Kathleen Elaine (Barry) Schmitt; cherished grandmother of Ashley B. Waters-Schmitt; devoted great-grandmother of Rohan Michael Lee; adored daughter of the late John and Mary Cahill. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, March 10th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street, (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning, March 11th, at 11 o'clock. Masks required and capacity limitations observed. Flowers graciously accepted or memorial contributions may be sent to Open Arms Rescue of WNY, PO Box 133, Akron, NY 14001. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.