Monica WATERS
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
WATERS - Monica (nee Cahill)
Age 99, of Williamsville, March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Rueben L. Waters; loving mother of Wayne (Karen) and Kathleen Elaine (Barry) Schmitt; cherished grandmother of Ashley B. Waters-Schmitt; devoted great-grandmother of Rohan Michael Lee; adored daughter of the late John and Mary Cahill. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, March 10th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street, (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning, March 11th, at 11 o'clock. Masks required and capacity limitations observed. Flowers graciously accepted or memorial contributions may be sent to Open Arms Rescue of WNY, PO Box 133, Akron, NY 14001. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME
5541 Main Street, (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, NY
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME
5541 Main Street, (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, NY
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME
5541 Main Street, (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, NY
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
Kathleen, Ashley, and family. Our sincere condolences on the passing of your Mother and Grandmother. May she rest in peace after a long and wonderful journey.
Tom Culbreth and Diana Bayger
March 27, 2021
Ashley & Rohan
March 7, 2021
Ashley & Rohan
March 7, 2021
Thank you for being the best Grandmother that anyone could ask for. Love you always Gram. You will forever be in our hearts and memories and we couldn´t miss you more.
Ashley & Rohan
March 7, 2021
