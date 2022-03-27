Menu
Morgan Scot SMITH
SMITH - Morgan Scot
Beloved husband for over 43 years of marriage to Karen (Bezik) Smith; brother of Dean "Mark" Smith; loving uncle of Judson (Laura) Altoff and Erin Altoff. Great-uncle of Rebecca, Nathanial, Charlotte and Sharen. Scot was a very active member of The Tonawanda Sportsman Club, life-long hunter and was an avid outdoorsman. Morgan was a member of Masonic Hiram Lodge 108 and was a 32nd degree Mason. He attended The State University of New York at Fredonia and graduated with a music education degree in 1969 and a Master's in Performance Music in 1971. He taught hundreds of music students in elementary and middle school in his 30 year career at Maryvale Central Schools. His instrument was the trombone. He played with the Buffalo Philharmonic and for many performers at Artpark. He also played with The Pete Ciraolo Band and the Joe Baudo Band. A public visitation will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME from 2-6 PM, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, a music scholarship will be set up in Scot's memory. Contributions can be mailed to ECMEA at 6435 West Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please note your donation is in memory of Morgan Scot Smith. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Please share your memories and online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
