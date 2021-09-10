NEWMAN - Dr. Morris I.

Of East Amherst, died on November 23, 2020. Survived by wife, Debra A. Norton, and son, Jason L. (Wasana) Newman of Tonawanda, NY, and daughter, Liz Kelley of Elk Rapids, MI. A Celebration of Morrie's life will take place at the Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, NY 14225, on Saturday, September 11th from 1 to 4 PM, with Honor Guard ceremony at 1:30. Lunch to follow. Vaccinated friends welcome. A Celebration of Life tribute was published in the Buffalo News on January 10, 2021.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.