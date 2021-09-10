Menu
Dr. Morris I. NEWMAN
Dr. Morris I. NEWMAN
Of East Amherst, died on November 23, 2020. Survived by wife, Debra A. Norton, and son, Jason L. (Wasana) Newman of Tonawanda, NY, and daughter, Liz Kelley of Elk Rapids, MI. A Celebration of Morrie's life will take place at the Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, NY 14225, on Saturday, September 11th from 1 to 4 PM, with Honor Guard ceremony at 1:30. Lunch to follow. Vaccinated friends welcome. A Celebration of Life tribute was published in the Buffalo News on January 10, 2021.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fairdale Banquet Center
672 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, NY
Sep
11
Service
1:30p.m.
Fairdale Banquet Center
672 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, NY
Dear Debbie, Please accept my condolences. I just found the news. You and Morry were instrumental in me keeping my sanity during a crazy time in my life. I will forever be grateful to you both. I wish you, Jason and Liz peace.
Melinda (Long) Cuddy
Friend
February 10, 2022
