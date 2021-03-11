Menu
Morris R. WINGARD
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
WINGARD - Morris R.
Passed away March 9, 2021 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Born July 13, 1937 in Bradford, PA. He was the son of R. Donald and Edna (Calhoun) Wingard. Morris earned his degrees at Penn State and UB and was an engineer working for Harrison Radiator and Delphi in Lockport for over 30 years retiring in 2001. Morris is survived by his wife of 56 years S. Audrey (Piegnet) Wingard; children Mark (Jean) Wingard and Grace (Ron) Horn; granddaughter Meghan Wingard; brother Donald (Donna) Wingard and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Friday, March 12th at Eastern Hills Church, 8445 Greiner Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends welcome for viewing 11 AM-12 Noon. Service to immediately follow at 12 Noon. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church
8445 Greiner Rd., Williamsville, NY
Mar
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church
8445 Greiner Rd., Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You and I are now experiencing a huge loss, but God's grace is sufficient, and we know they are finally home, and someday we will be with them. May you find comfort and strength in Jesus.
Phyllis Bennett
March 12, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes out to you Audrey in the loss of your beloved husband Morris. He was a great guy. We will always remember his smile as he stood at the sanctuary door passing out the church bulletin with a warm welcome to everyone who entered!
Chuck & Judy Henry
March 11, 2021
