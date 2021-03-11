WINGARD - Morris R.
Passed away March 9, 2021 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Born July 13, 1937 in Bradford, PA. He was the son of R. Donald and Edna (Calhoun) Wingard. Morris earned his degrees at Penn State and UB and was an engineer working for Harrison Radiator and Delphi in Lockport for over 30 years retiring in 2001. Morris is survived by his wife of 56 years S. Audrey (Piegnet) Wingard; children Mark (Jean) Wingard and Grace (Ron) Horn; granddaughter Meghan Wingard; brother Donald (Donna) Wingard and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Friday, March 12th at Eastern Hills Church, 8445 Greiner Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends welcome for viewing 11 AM-12 Noon. Service to immediately follow at 12 Noon. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.