FROST - Moses
Entered into Rest October 10, 2020.There will be a Public Visitation from 4:30 PM to 6 PM Tuesday followed by a 12 PM Funeral Wednesday at TL PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICE, 66 E. Utica St. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In Compliance with the public health guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the visitation will be monitored to a limited gathering size based on the most current recommendation. Face mask is required. Please share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.