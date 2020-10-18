Menu
Moses FROST
Entered into Rest October 10, 2020.There will be a Public Visitation from 4:30 PM to 6 PM Tuesday followed by a 12 PM Funeral Wednesday at TL PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICE, 66 E. Utica St. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In Compliance with the public health guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the visitation will be monitored to a limited gathering size based on the most current recommendation. Face mask is required. Please share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
T.L. Pickens Mortuary Service Inc.
