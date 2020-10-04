Menu
Muriel C. MUSIAL
MUSIAL - Muriel C.
(nee Rhinehart)
Born August 5, 1924 - September 24, 2020. Daughter of late John J. and Muriel Rhinehart; beloved wife of the late John J. Musial; devoted mother of Suzanne Lewandowski (Jerold Lewandowski); Thomas J. Musial, (Karen); loving grandmother of, Jeremy J. Musial and Ian T. Musial; caring sister of the late Doris Ortman and Paul Rhinehart; also survived by nephews, Charles and Jeffrey Ortman, Paul James and Mark Rhinehart. A memorial will take place at a date to be determined.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
