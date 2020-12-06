Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Muriel GOODMAN
GOODMAN - Muriel (nee Markel)
December 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neil Goodman; loving mother of Karen Goodman and Jeffrey (Shari Berman) Goodman; sister of the late Leonard Markel and Sydney Engel; devoted grandmother of Timothy Phoenix, Sarah Laskaris, Alana and Noah Goodman. A Graveside Service will be held privately. To view service virtually, visit Mesnekoff Funeral Home's Facebook page today at 11 AM. Donation's in Muriel's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Buffalo, the JCC of Greater Buffalo or Temple Beth Zion. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Service
11:00a.m.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home's Facebook page
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am very sorry to read about the passing of Muriel. She was a lovely woman, always kind and with a smile. I enjoyed seeing her for the years I worked at McPartlan´s along with her equally kind husband Neil. May God bless all of you during this difficult time....
Maureen McPartlan-Rivera
December 6, 2020