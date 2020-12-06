GOODMAN - Muriel (nee Markel)
December 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neil Goodman; loving mother of Karen Goodman and Jeffrey (Shari Berman) Goodman; sister of the late Leonard Markel and Sydney Engel; devoted grandmother of Timothy Phoenix, Sarah Laskaris, Alana and Noah Goodman. A Graveside Service will be held privately. To view service virtually, visit Mesnekoff Funeral Home's Facebook page today at 11 AM. Donation's in Muriel's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Buffalo, the JCC of Greater Buffalo or Temple Beth Zion. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.