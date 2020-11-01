WOLFF - Muriel J.

(nee Jackson)

Formerly of Angola, NY, Age 94, Born June 5, 1926 in Janesville, Wisconsin and died peacefully October 21, 2020 at Fox Run in Orchard Park, NY. Muriel was active in Eastern Star and proudly served as Matron. She was also a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine and the UCC Engineers. Muriel was an avid reader, loved sharing memories of days gone by, and enjoyed running the jewelry booth at the First Congregational UCC's annual bazaar. She cared deeply for her friends and will be sadly missed. Muriel was predeceased by her mother Esther (Buskirk) Jackson, father Lorenzo Jackson, sister Arlene and brother Gerald; former wife of the late Charles Wolff; companion of the late Casimir "Scotty" Potaczala. Friends are invited to gather for a memorial service in her honor at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 Main St., Angola, NY on Wednesday, November 4th at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Erie county SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca 14224.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.