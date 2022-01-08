Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Murray MINTZ
MINTZ - Murray
83 years of age. Son of the late Isadore and Fannie Mintz (Lasser); father of Lindy Eve Mintz; brother of Hon. Joseph Mintz and Esther Perry (Mintz); former husband of late Jane Mintz (Stiller). Passed away peacefully in his sleep in Panajachel, Guatemala on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was involved in film making and screen writing for various projects. Along with his late former wife Jane, Murray established and ran Mayan Traditions Foundation, which helped Mayan women become self-sufficient in producing and selling their craft in Guatemala. He will be missed by many friends and loved ones.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We spent two weeks in one of the apartments on Murray's property early last year. It was such a joy to meet and spend time with him. We watched baseball and talked films. He will be greatly missed in the world!
Brian and Andrea
February 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results