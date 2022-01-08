MINTZ - Murray

83 years of age. Son of the late Isadore and Fannie Mintz (Lasser); father of Lindy Eve Mintz; brother of Hon. Joseph Mintz and Esther Perry (Mintz); former husband of late Jane Mintz (Stiller). Passed away peacefully in his sleep in Panajachel, Guatemala on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was involved in film making and screen writing for various projects. Along with his late former wife Jane, Murray established and ran Mayan Traditions Foundation, which helped Mayan women become self-sufficient in producing and selling their craft in Guatemala. He will be missed by many friends and loved ones.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 8, 2022.