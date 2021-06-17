ROLAND - Murray
Of Youngstown, NY, passed peacefully on June 15. Murray was born in 1937 on a dairy farm in St. Catharines, ON, but he always had his eye on the skies and attended Royal Military College to become a pilot in his quest to fly high. His love of flying continued after his Canadian Air Force tenure with frequent flights in a small six-seater from Nebraska to Ontario. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Linda, daughter Gillian, sons: Brad (Jillian), Chris (Kelly), and Jayson (Jennifer), eight grandchildren, and siblings Donna Bachur and Joe Roland along with several nieces and nephews and his favorite four legged child, Pepper. Preceded in death by his parents Bessie and Harold and siblings Vic Roland, Mary Margaret Paget. He had many passions like sailing, woodworking, and birdwatching which he loved to share with others. He never sat still for long and could be found skiing, golfing, hiking and working on his beloved "estate". He was a lifelong volunteer and donated hundreds of hours and hundreds of pints of blood. His love of building and woodworking turned into three houses and a bed for every family member including grandkids. He could fix anything and happily shared this skill with all his friends, family and church. He was a master of the dad joke and always brought a smile. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life will take place on June 19, 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown 100 Church St. Youngstown, NY 14174. Please visit www.haridisonfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.