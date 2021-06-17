Murray will be so very missed. His fun loving robust personality could get the dullest party come alive. We met he and his beloved wife Linda on a sailing trip in the Virgin Islands many years ago, and we knew right away he was a special man and friend as well as Linda. We will miss you very much Murray. May you find just the perfect boat and wind and sail on dear friend. Our love and tender sympathy to Dear Linda and all his family. Jim and Gail Preston

Gail and Jim Preston June 17, 2021