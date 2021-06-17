Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Murray ROLAND
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ROLAND - Murray
Of Youngstown, NY, passed peacefully on June 15. Murray was born in 1937 on a dairy farm in St. Catharines, ON, but he always had his eye on the skies and attended Royal Military College to become a pilot in his quest to fly high. His love of flying continued after his Canadian Air Force tenure with frequent flights in a small six-seater from Nebraska to Ontario. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Linda, daughter Gillian, sons: Brad (Jillian), Chris (Kelly), and Jayson (Jennifer), eight grandchildren, and siblings Donna Bachur and Joe Roland along with several nieces and nephews and his favorite four legged child, Pepper. Preceded in death by his parents Bessie and Harold and siblings Vic Roland, Mary Margaret Paget. He had many passions like sailing, woodworking, and birdwatching which he loved to share with others. He never sat still for long and could be found skiing, golfing, hiking and working on his beloved "estate". He was a lifelong volunteer and donated hundreds of hours and hundreds of pints of blood. His love of building and woodworking turned into three houses and a bed for every family member including grandkids. He could fix anything and happily shared this skill with all his friends, family and church. He was a master of the dad joke and always brought a smile. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life will take place on June 19, 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown 100 Church St. Youngstown, NY 14174. Please visit www.haridisonfuneralhomes.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown
100 Church St, Youngstown, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Murray will be so very missed. His fun loving robust personality could get the dullest party come alive. We met he and his beloved wife Linda on a sailing trip in the Virgin Islands many years ago, and we knew right away he was a special man and friend as well as Linda. We will miss you very much Murray. May you find just the perfect boat and wind and sail on dear friend. Our love and tender sympathy to Dear Linda and all his family. Jim and Gail Preston
Gail and Jim Preston
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results