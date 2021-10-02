POBYWAJLO - Mykola
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Nina (nee Perwajlo) Pobywajlo. Devoted father of Halyna Tetrault, Daniel Pobywajlo, Mykola Pobywajlo, late David Pobywajlo and the late Alexander Pobywajlo. Cherished grandfather of Tiffany, Jeffrey, Alec, Zoë, Serina, Daniel J., Nina, Gina, Hailee, Megan, Noel Marie, Nikki and several great-grandchildren. Loving son of the late Eudokim and Warwara (nee Hanzha) Pobywajlo. Dear brother of Ann Francisco, late Nadia (late Michael) Hrynczyszyn, late Kathryn Kuly, late Theodore Pobywajlo and the late Wolodymyr (Aleksandra) Pobywajlo. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Sunday October 3 from 3-7 p.m. A Divine Liturgy service will be celebrated on Monday October 4 at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church 200 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga at 9:30 a.m. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Panachyda Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Mr. Pobywajlo was an Army veteran. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 2, 2021.