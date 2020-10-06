Menu
Myra FALK
FALK - Myra
October 5, 2020. Wife of Herbert Falk; mother of Ethan (Anne), Jonathan (Barbara) and Ned (Jennifer) Falk; sister of Daniel Paget and the late Harriet Ritzer; grandmother of Brian, Karen, Ryan, Harrison, Erin, Jason and the late Andrew. A Service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Myra's memory may be made to Congregation Shir Shalom and Camp Good Days & Special Times. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.
