FALK - Myra
October 5, 2020. Wife of Herbert Falk; mother of Ethan (Anne), Jonathan (Barbara) and Ned (Jennifer) Falk; sister of Daniel Paget and the late Harriet Ritzer; grandmother of Brian, Karen, Ryan, Harrison, Erin, Jason and the late Andrew. A Service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Myra's memory may be made to Congregation Shir Shalom and Camp Good Days & Special Times. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.