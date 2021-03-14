KRIEGER - Myra E. (nee Stief)
March 12, 2021, at age 101, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late Herbert C. Krieger. Loving mother of Douglas (Kathy) Krieger, Wayne Krieger, Marilyn "Sue" (Donald) Dildine and Cheryl (Robert) Ehlers; dearest sister of Donald J. Stief. Predeceased by one sister and two brothers. Also survived by eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Myra graduated in 1941 from Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing as an RN. Myra was active at St. John's Lutheran Church in Orchard Park for over 70 years, involved in LWMC, Altar Guild, Sunday School teacher and a member of the church choir. Myra and her late husband delivered Meals on Wheels locally for over 25 years. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at St. John's Lutheran Church, Orchard Park NY. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. Arrangements by F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolence at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.