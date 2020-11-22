Menu
Myra M. HOROWITZ
HOROWITZ - Myra M.
Of Williamsville, NY, on November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Harvey A. Horowitz; devoted mother of Deborah Lynne, Jeffrey and Michael (Andrea) Horowitz; loving grandmother of Sonia Rose, Rachel Hannah, Ariel Danielle and Miles Augustine Horowitz; sister of the late Lorraine Dweck; daughter of the late Louis and the late Frances Chertoff. Cousin of Hedy (Dennis) Fisher. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Myra's memory to Congregation Shir Shalom or Temple Beth Tzedek. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guestbook available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
