Myron M. FALSONE
FALSONE - Myron M.
September 13, 2020. Husband of the late Rose M. (Murray); father of Anthony (Karen), Derrick (Sara); grandfather of Josh (Kara), Zoë, Rihana, Tia, Makayla, Mackenzie, Bridget and the late Cassie; great-grandfather of Archer Micheal, Annalise Noel, Ella Rose and the late Natalie Roslynne. No prior visitation. Graveside Services at Elmlawn Cemetery will be private. Mr. Falsone had a twenty-eight year career with the United States Army, was a volunteer for the Food Pantry and Gilda's Club. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.
