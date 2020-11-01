RISTOVSKA - Nadezda
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest October 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Stanko Ristovski; devoted mother of Olivera Ritovska and Aleksandar (Kimberly) Ristovski; cherished grandmother of Ariana, Dylan, and Ian Ristovski; loving daughter of the late Pere and Mila Stojanovski; dear sister of Sofia (late Kire), Krume (Deska), Naum (Zlatka), and the late Evdokija, Tode, Nikola and Pande. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 5-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Sts. Cyril and Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church, 4785 Lake Ave., Blasdell, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.