GJURICH - Nadine Lynne

Of Blasdell, NY, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Cherished daughter of Leposava (nee Priljeva) and the late Stanley Gjurich; loving sister of Kenneth, Gregory (Mary) and Steven; adored aunt ("Teti") of Taryn, Olivia, Tyler and Abigail; dear kuma of Susan Rudy; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, kumovi, and friends. Visitation at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, from 4-8 PM, Sunday, September 27th, with Pomen, at 7:30 PM. Private Funeral Service will be held at St. Stephen's Serbian Orthodox Church with burial in Lakeside Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center or Hospice Foundation of Western New York.





