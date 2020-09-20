DERNER - Nancy A.
(nee Ehrmann)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest after a courageous battle with Sarcoma on September 17th. Devoted wife of 50 years, to Warren G. Derner; loving mother of Lisa (Lem R.) Mogavero and Courtney (Lem M.) Mogavero Jr.; cherished "Baka" of Taryn (Peter), Zack, Talia, Myles and Mila. Nancy redefined strength as she fought through nearly three years of treatments at Roswell Park. The family would like to thank the incredible care provided by everyone at Roswell, especially her loving physician Dr. Anne Grand'Maison. She passed away at home under the incredible care of Hospice Buffalo. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday, from 4-8 PM, for a gathering in Nancy's memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sarcoma clinic at Roswell Park. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.