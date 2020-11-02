Menu
Nancy A. HAUG
HAUG - Nancy A. (nee Mendola)
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on November 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Haug; devoted mother of Dana and Peter Haug; loving daughter of the late Peter and Betty Mendola; also survived by many dear friends and her beloved pets. Relatives and friends may visit the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Wednesday (November 4, 2020) from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Nancy requested guests not to wear black at her funeral, so we invite you to please come dressed in bright, vibrant colors. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 2, 2020.
