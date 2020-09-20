ZAUNER - Nancy A. (nee Frost)
Of Tonawanda, NY, September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Zauner. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.