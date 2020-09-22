ZLATEV - Nancy A. (nee Hercek)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest, suddenly, September 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Zlatko P. Zlatev; devoted mother of Paula (Mark) Taton and Michael (Lesley) Zlatev; cherished grandmother of Milo, Luca, Olivia and Lily; loving daughter of the late Francis and Victoria Hercek; dear sister of the late June (late James) Kildea; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Thursday from 3-7 PM for a gathering in Nancy's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.