WICK - Nancy Ann
(nee Wasierski)
Of Amherst, entered into rest peacefully at home, on October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Gerald J. Wick, of 62 years; devoted mother of Dale (Kelly) Wick, Sheila (Marc) Michlinski and the late Paul Wick (Michelle Stanbro); cherished grandmother of Sara, Kevin, Natalie, Juliette, Claire and Jack; loving daughter of the late John and Estelle Wasierski. She married her childhood sweetheart, having met in the Fourth Grade. They lived in Amherst for 57 years, where she loved raising a family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., Snyder on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Amherst, on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. (Please assemble at Church). Pursuant to NYS guidelines, a 33% occupancy will be observed. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.