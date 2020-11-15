Menu
Of West Seneca, NY, November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene A. Aquilino Sr. "Chuck"; dearest mother of Nancy Jo (late Gerard) Hutch, Marie (Joseph) DiMauro and the late Eugene Jr. (Ingrid) Aquilino; loving grandmother of Rachele (Chris), Anthony (Jenn), Amanda, Nicole, Diane, Joe (Courtney), Gina and Katie; great-grandmother of Sam, Brigette, Sophia, Alex, Stella and Lola; predeceased by three sisters and two brothers. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca where a Funeral will be held Saturday at 8:15 AM and from Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 9 AM. Online condolences may be made at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
