BANKS - Nancy J. (nee Haug)

Of Hamburg, NY, September 15, 2021. Loving wife of David Banks Sr.; dearest mother of David (Linda) Banks Jr. and the late Bruce Banks; cherished mother-in-law of Tracy Banks; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. (Hamburg Chapel).







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.