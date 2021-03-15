Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy BASALYGA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BASALYGA - Nancy (nee Pandolfino)
Of Eden, entered into rest March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ronald G. Basalyga MD; devoted mother of Lynn (Randy) Carpenter, Rhonda (Don) Jank and Ronald G. Basalyga Jr.; cherished Nana of Nicholas, Andrew, Haidyn, Winter, Rose and Danny; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Frances Pandolfino; dear sister of Felicia (late Vincent) Zarcone and the late Frank (late Ginny) Pandolfino, Lucy (late Dennis) Cooper and Toni (late Peter) Paler; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday (March 21st) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, on Monday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS. Peter and Paul Church
66 East Main St., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Lynn, Randy, and Family- We are so sorry for your loss. The bond you shared with your mom & grandma was awesome. Sending you wishes for loving memories. Dave, Shelli, Jordan, and Abby
Berkhoudt Family
March 17, 2021
Dear Nancy Jenny Lucy. always in our hearts, " Till we meet again, peace. "Together again"
Your loving Pinecrest forever friends
March 16, 2021
Lynn, Rhonda, Ronnie, I see the car heading up the street, and hear the horn from three houses away...the best Santa Clause a neighborhood ever had, and one of the nicest ladies around. My thoughts are with you, Love, Cynthia (Walker) Hertz
Cynthia Walker Hertz
March 16, 2021
Susan and I are so very sorry for your loss. I will always remember Nancy as a very kind and loving member of our family and will always cherish those special times at the family house on 7th St.
Susan and Dominic Pandolfino
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results