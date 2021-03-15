BASALYGA - Nancy (nee Pandolfino)
Of Eden, entered into rest March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ronald G. Basalyga MD; devoted mother of Lynn (Randy) Carpenter, Rhonda (Don) Jank and Ronald G. Basalyga Jr.; cherished Nana of Nicholas, Andrew, Haidyn, Winter, Rose and Danny; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Frances Pandolfino; dear sister of Felicia (late Vincent) Zarcone and the late Frank (late Ginny) Pandolfino, Lucy (late Dennis) Cooper and Toni (late Peter) Paler; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday (March 21st) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, on Monday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.