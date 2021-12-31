Menu
Nancy M. BINDHAMMER
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
BINDHAMMER - Nancy M.
(nee Eberle)
Of Lancaster, NY, December 27, 2021; beloved wife of John R. Bindhammer; loving mother of Heidi (Adam-Weber) Bindhammer, Julie M. Meinhold, Nancy T. Bindhammer and Josef J. (Kerry Brogan) Bindhammer; dearest grandmother of Lindsey, Allisen, Carlos, Robert Joseph, and Evelyn; sister of Mary (late Mario) Inglese, Jane (Paul) Hilbert, Linda (Daniel) Reid, Margaret (Roger) Billyard and Joseph (Kathy) Eberle; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM, please assemble at Church. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary’s of the Assumption R.C. Church
Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
Dear John and family - I am so sorry to hear about Nancy’s passing. She was such a nice person who did so much for others. She will be missed but not forgotten. My sympathies to you at this sad time.
Joan Kostusiak Wolkins
Friend
January 7, 2022
Zack and Kelly Vaughan
January 5, 2022
Paul Moderacki
January 4, 2022
Our sincere sympathies for your loss! Kathy Macko and family
Kathy Macko
January 2, 2022
Dear John, Heidi, Julie, Nancy, Joe, all your spouses , and children,, We are so very sorry for the loss your wife, Mom and Gramma. She was a wonderful, sweet and kind person. The special moments you spent with her are a precious part of of your memories made together. They will remain with you forever. May they bring you comfort at this time of sadness. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely with Love, LouAnn, Scott,Ian and Ana
Scott,LouAnn,Ian and Ana Nowicki
January 1, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Suzanne Ricks
January 1, 2022
Diane and Suzanne Ricks
January 1, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of meeting Nancy through our love of quilting. She was a wonderful person and friend to all she met.
Denae Bennion
Friend
December 31, 2021
Nancy- who always spoke about the family she loved, the friends she treasured and her talents in gardening and sewing for others(baby gowns for stillborns). Surely she will be missed. John and Barbara Moscati
John and Barbara Moscati
Friend
December 31, 2021
Joe and Kerry, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Paul D Bauer
Other
December 31, 2021
My prayers and thoughts to all family and friends. Nancy was one of the most loving, kind and inspirational people I had the pleasure to know. She was one in a million and then some. She will be sadly missed by so many. She was loved by so many.
June Converse (William)
December 31, 2021
Andy Hahn
December 31, 2021
Hugs and prayers for all of the family. She will be missed.
Kathy and paul Reimer
Family
December 30, 2021
