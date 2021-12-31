Dear John, Heidi, Julie, Nancy, Joe, all your spouses , and children,, We are so very sorry for the loss your wife, Mom and Gramma. She was a wonderful, sweet and kind person. The special moments you spent with her are a precious part of of your memories made together. They will remain with you forever. May they bring you comfort at this time of sadness. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely with Love, LouAnn, Scott,Ian and Ana

Scott,LouAnn,Ian and Ana Nowicki January 1, 2022