BINDHAMMER - Nancy M.
(nee Eberle)
Of Lancaster, NY, December 27, 2021; beloved wife of John R. Bindhammer; loving mother of Heidi (Adam-Weber) Bindhammer, Julie M. Meinhold, Nancy T. Bindhammer and Josef J. (Kerry Brogan) Bindhammer; dearest grandmother of Lindsey, Allisen, Carlos, Robert Joseph, and Evelyn; sister of Mary (late Mario) Inglese, Jane (Paul) Hilbert, Linda (Daniel) Reid, Margaret (Roger) Billyard and Joseph (Kathy) Eberle; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM, please assemble at Church. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 31, 2021.