Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy S. CACI
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CACI - Nancy S.
(nee Williamson)
March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Caci; dear mother of Mary Palumbo, Sue (Tom) Wolk and Joann (Kevin) Sykes; loving grandmother of Joe (Lidia), Melissa (James), Nicole (Corey), Courtney (Ray), Max, Hannah and Jacob; great-grandmother of Julianna, Grace, Jimmy and Gabby. Friends may call Wednesday, from 3-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Avenue. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the dear Caci girls, prayers for your Mothers journey to heaven! She was a great lady, Tony & Kim Muffoletto
Kim Muffoletto
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results