CACI - Nancy S.
(nee Williamson)
March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Caci; dear mother of Mary Palumbo, Sue (Tom) Wolk and Joann (Kevin) Sykes; loving grandmother of Joe (Lidia), Melissa (James), Nicole (Corey), Courtney (Ray), Max, Hannah and Jacob; great-grandmother of Julianna, Grace, Jimmy and Gabby. Friends may call Wednesday, from 3-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Avenue. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.