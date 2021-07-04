CASWELL - Nancy J.
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 77, on July 1st, 2021. Wife of the late Harry E. Caswell. Mother of Debbie (Robert) Bialaszewski, Randy (Debbie), Roger (Christina) and John (Chrissy Marrelli) Caswell. Grandmother of Edward Beyers (Jessica Critoph), Andrew (Robin), Jillian (Steve Osgood), Gregory, Michael and Travis, Danielle (Kevin) Cieslica, Nolan (Candace Honeywood) and the late John Caswell, Jr. Great-Grandmother of Zachary Critoph, Hayden, Ayce and Onnalee, Dara Osgood and Evan Cieslica. Visitation Wednesday, 5-8 PM, at O'CONNELL - MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, same location as "Norman E. Gannon & Sons", 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). Please visit us online at www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.