Nancy J. CASWELL
FUNERAL HOME
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
CASWELL - Nancy J.
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 77, on July 1st, 2021. Wife of the late Harry E. Caswell. Mother of Debbie (Robert) Bialaszewski, Randy (Debbie), Roger (Christina) and John (Chrissy Marrelli) Caswell. Grandmother of Edward Beyers (Jessica Critoph), Andrew (Robin), Jillian (Steve Osgood), Gregory, Michael and Travis, Danielle (Kevin) Cieslica, Nolan (Candace Honeywood) and the late John Caswell, Jr. Great-Grandmother of Zachary Critoph, Hayden, Ayce and Onnalee, Dara Osgood and Evan Cieslica. Visitation Wednesday, 5-8 PM, at O'CONNELL - MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, same location as "Norman E. Gannon & Sons", 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). Please visit us online at www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
O'Connell - Murphy Funeral Home
1075 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Will be missed dearly so glad we had the best of time's together and at each phone call at the end we always said I love you
Christine K Kuszniaj
Friend
November 27, 2021
I will miss you and so many people will. I would always talk to you at wayside. May you rest in peace. You are now in heavens Garden.
Diane klima
Friend
July 6, 2021
