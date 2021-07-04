You were like a mother to me and if it weren't for you and Bob, I wouldn't have gotten through some of the hardest times in my life. It's difficult for me to put my thoughts and feelings into words because I'm in shock and utter disbelief right now and I don't know what to say other than I love you, I miss you, and you changed my life for the better just by having known you. If there's a line at The Pearly Gates, I know that Saint Peter will have everyone step aside to let you into Heaven first. I hope I see you again someday, love always.

Joseph Marotta Family July 4, 2021