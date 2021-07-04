FERRARA - Nancy (nee Reeves)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on July 2, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert J. Ferrara; adored mother of Michelle (Daniel) Bartels and Tiffany (Michael) Smith, cherished grandmother of Chloe, Saydi, Jack, Juliet, James, and Jagger; loving daughter of the late Edwin and Jeraldine Reeves; dear sister of Susan (Buzz) Sisler, Lisa (Richard) Szarszewski, and Frederick (Rachel) Reeves; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St. near Harlem, on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Nancy's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share online memories and condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.