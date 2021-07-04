Menu
Nancy FERRARA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
FERRARA - Nancy (nee Reeves)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on July 2, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert J. Ferrara; adored mother of Michelle (Daniel) Bartels and Tiffany (Michael) Smith, cherished grandmother of Chloe, Saydi, Jack, Juliet, James, and Jagger; loving daughter of the late Edwin and Jeraldine Reeves; dear sister of Susan (Buzz) Sisler, Lisa (Richard) Szarszewski, and Frederick (Rachel) Reeves; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St. near Harlem, on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Nancy's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share online memories and condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home (Snyder Chapel)
4614 Main St. near Harlem, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Recently, heard the very sad news that my Beloved Cousin-Nancy has passed! Sending my Prayers & Sympathies to you all! God Bless You. Love from-Cousin Kent D. Reeves- King, North Carolina.
Kent D. Reeves
Family
July 4, 2021
You were like a mother to me and if it weren't for you and Bob, I wouldn't have gotten through some of the hardest times in my life. It's difficult for me to put my thoughts and feelings into words because I'm in shock and utter disbelief right now and I don't know what to say other than I love you, I miss you, and you changed my life for the better just by having known you. If there's a line at The Pearly Gates, I know that Saint Peter will have everyone step aside to let you into Heaven first. I hope I see you again someday, love always.
Joseph Marotta
Family
July 4, 2021
